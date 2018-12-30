Try 1 month for 99¢
Dave Ehlert

Dave Ehlert as Elvis.

CALEDONIA — The Ultimate Elvis Birthday Bash celebrating Elvis Presley's 84th birthday is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave.

Dave "Elvis" Ehlert has been performing as Elvis for more than 50 Years. He will be joined by Andrew "Garth Brooks" Lanning on drums and vocals.

The event will feature favorite Elvis songs  and guest performances by superstar tributes like Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Prince, The Big Bopper and Bruno Mars.

The evening will also include an Elvis and Priscilla look-a-like contest and an Elvis trivia contest. More than $1,000 in Elvis collectible prizes will be distributed.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, call 800-358-4795 or go to www.livetributeproductions.com.

