ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park Car & Motorcycle Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Village of Elmwood Park Campus, 3131 Taylor Ave.
The cost is $10 to enter a vehicle. There is no charge for spectators. Dash plaques and goodie bags will go to the first 50 vehicles. There will be a Best of Show award (judge voting), music, door prizes and a food truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.