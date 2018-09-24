Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park Car & Motorcycle Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Village of Elmwood Park Campus, 3131 Taylor Ave.

The cost is $10 to enter a vehicle. There is no charge for spectators. Dash plaques and goodie bags will go to the first 50 vehicles. There will be a Best of Show award (judge voting), music, door prizes and a food truck.

