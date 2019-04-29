Try 3 months for $3
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum’s annual Travel Adventure Series concludes at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the museum, 5500 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. “Egypt: Of Pharaohs & Fables” will be shown. Professional filmmakers share their travel experiences through movies and interactive discussions.

The meeting of a robed horseman leading his camels across the desert sand, framed by the great pyramids of Giza, brings a voice from the past and the beginning into 5,000 years of human history. Viewers will see the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, see life on the streets and explore the old city with its many markets. They will see the city of Luxor, an antique photographer, and the Aswan High Dam to get a view of the world's largest man-made lake.

Admission is $5.

