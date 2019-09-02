{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — United Way of Racine County is partnering with Racine Honda and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce for the first 10-4 Good Buddy customer appreciation concert.

This charitable concert, created to give back to the community, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

The event will feature live music by the Eddie Van Zant Band. Eddie Van Zant is a descendant of the iconic Van Zant family, as well as a cowboy and country music man.

General admission tickets are $10, the VIP standing section is $30 and the VIP seated section is $35. The VIP seated section features a meet and greet with Van Zant. To purchase tickets, go to www.rte20.com or call 262-240-4834.

Proceeds benefit United Way of Racine County.

