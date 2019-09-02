YORKVILLE — United Way of Racine County is partnering with Racine Honda and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce for the first 10-4 Good Buddy customer appreciation concert.
This charitable concert, created to give back to the community, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
The event will feature live music by the Eddie Van Zant Band. Eddie Van Zant is a descendant of the iconic Van Zant family, as well as a cowboy and country music man.
General admission tickets are $10, the VIP standing section is $30 and the VIP seated section is $35. The VIP seated section features a meet and greet with Van Zant. To purchase tickets, go to www.rte20.com or call 262-240-4834.
Proceeds benefit United Way of Racine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.