BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will hold its annual Eco-Halloween Hike from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. This is a non-scary, family event.

Participants will join a guide to hike the trails by the light of luminaries and jack-o-Lanterns as they visit some Halloween characters.

Visitors can meet at Shelter No. 1 anytime from 6:30 to 8 p.m. After parking at the entrance station, parking attendants will guide visitors to a spot and then they will hike to Shelter No. 1 to sign up for a hike time at the registration table. Visitors can enjoy crafts and/or Halloween games or warm up at the fire while roasting marshmallows while waiting. People should bring flashlights. Dogs are not allowed.

Hot dogs, chips, homemade treats and hot and cold drinks will be sold. Proceeds benefit the park.

There is a $2 fee to attend for ages 5 and older. Cars must have an annual Wisconsin state park sticker or they will have to pay an entrance fee of $8. For more information, call 262-878-5601.

