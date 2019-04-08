SOMERS — Dúo Belcorde is scheduled to perform a free concert at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Members are Manuel Briega (violin) and Adrián Fernández (Spanish guitar),
This concert will feature Spanish works and masterpieces composed between the 17th and 20th centuries, including a selection of pieces from the time of Miguel de Cervantes, one of the world’s pre-eminent novelists and author of "Don Quixote," as a tribute to the famed Spanish writer.
Following the concert, the duo will discuss their music and experiences in an interactive question and answer session. Free parking will be available in Lots B & C.
