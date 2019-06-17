{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 18th annual public art project of benches celebrating “Racine’s Past, Present & Future” has officially been unveiled to the public. To make this year’s public art as interactive as possible, a free self-paced scavenger hunt called Bench Marks the Spot will be available all summer long.

Participants will tour Downtown Racine in search of 32 benches, answering questions that pertain to each individual bench. If 25 questions are answered correctly, participants will receive a $5 Downtown Racine gift certificate.

Scavenger hunt question cards and maps are available at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or go to www.racinedowntown.com/benchmarksthespot.

