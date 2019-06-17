RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 18th annual public art project of benches celebrating “Racine’s Past, Present & Future” has officially been unveiled to the public. To make this year’s public art as interactive as possible, a free self-paced scavenger hunt called Bench Marks the Spot will be available all summer long.
Participants will tour Downtown Racine in search of 32 benches, answering questions that pertain to each individual bench. If 25 questions are answered correctly, participants will receive a $5 Downtown Racine gift certificate.
Scavenger hunt question cards and maps are available at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or go to www.racinedowntown.com/benchmarksthespot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.