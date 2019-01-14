RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has partnered with several of its restaurant members to bring Restaurant Week back for a second year.
For the week of Jan. 19-26, diners will receive 15 percent off their food bill at any participating location. In order to receive the discount, an official Restaurant Week Dining Card must be presented. Dining Cards can be picked up at any of the 18 participating locations beginning Jan 19.
“Downtown Racine has truly become a foodie destination with the numerous International cuisine options, that can please any palate," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for food lovers to sample some of downtown's finest culinary options while supporting local entrepreneurs.”
As an added bonus, if dining cards are brought or mailed to the DRC office, 425 Main St., by Jan. 30 with three or more restaurant locations marked, diners will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $25 Downtown Racine gift certificates. Winners will be drawn at random Feb. 1.
Participating restaurants are Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Reefpoint Brew House, Salute Italian Restaurant, The Nash Restaurant, Legacy on Main, Pepi’s Pub & Grill, Red Onion Cafe, Coasters Bar & Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Main Hub, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, The Brickhouse, Yardarm Bar & Grill, Blue Rock Lounge, Third Coast Wood Fire Pizza & Pub, Toad Hall and Roberta.
Dining cards are valid on food only; beverages are not included in the offer. Dining cards are valid once per location and the limit is one per customer.
