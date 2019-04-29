Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Downtown Racine will be host to a Wine Walk for the first time from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Visitors will stroll the streets and try 30 wine samples from 15 locations. The $40 ticket fee also includes a reusable plastic wine sampling glass, food at each location, a bottle of wine and a wine bag.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to downtownracinewinewalk.eventbrite.com or call the Downtown Racine Corp. at 262-634-6002.

