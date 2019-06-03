RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 18th annual public art project has been unveiled with the theme, “Racine’s Past, Present and Future.”
The project features 30 benches that were built by the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Artists were given full creative freedom to devise unique, kid and family friendly designs that embody the theme.
The benches will be on display throughout Downtown Racine through early September. Once the benches are sold at the Public Art Auction (date and location to be determined), a portion of the proceeds will go back to the Veterans Outreach.
