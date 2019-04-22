Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Downtown Racine's art community  is showcased during the Downtown Racine Art Walk (DRAW) from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

During DRAW, participants can visit locally owned galleries, shops and studios. Attendees can meet artists, get a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process and watch them work, all while receiving complimentary wine at three pop-up wine bars. Locations are:

Art Metals Studio

Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., will exhibit new collaborative work from their in-house artists Christopher Sklba, Emily Jones and Mallory Olesen Willing. The newest works will feature Mokume-gane, a traditional Japanese technique of patterned multi-colored metals combined with natural colored gemstones and diamonds. Their 2019 limited edition pendant will also be available, with a portion of sale proceeds going to the Racine County Food Bank.

Artists Gallery

Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will host Racine Unified students from various schools, guest artists and member artists demonstrating art mediums.

Funky Hannah’s

Beach glass and stone jewelry from the designers will be featured at Funky Hannah’s, 324 Main St. Artist and staff designer DeAnna Poelmann will demonstrate how to drill beach glass and stones, showing off earrings, bracelets and necklaces created with found objects from Lake Michigan.

Hot Shop Glass

Glass blowing demonstrations will take place at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave. As an added bonus, special guest artist/furniture upcycler and entrepreneurial high schooler Taylor Knaus will present her latest creative finds. Her business, Flip’n Unique, will be showcased.

Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts

Lighthouse Gallery and Gifts, 306 Main St., will host multimedia artist Sherry Lou as she launches her spring shattered glass art collection. The pieces are created using a patented technique.

Northern Lights Gallery

Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., will feature Julie Schilf, is an artist, potter and graphic designer from Pleasant Prairie who makes decorative, functional and funky pottery. She enjoys creating pieces that convey a sense of strength, vitality and aliveness.

Plumb Gold

Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., will feature a collection of natural gems called "Earth's Art." Participants can see the gems vast array of colors, shapes and learn how to create their very own one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.

Twice Baked Pottery

Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St., will have live pottery throwing demonstrations throughout the day. An artist will makes bowls, vases and other items.

Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will have free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. A special collaboration with Varitay Studios will begin at 5 p.m.

Varitay Studios

For this spring's DRAW event, Varitay Studios, 410 Main St., is setting up a pop-up studio at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., between 5 and 8 p.m. Coinciding with the museum's "Exploring Portraits from RAM'S Collection," attendees may watch as the studio creates a magazine worthy photo shoot experience with a team of models and hair/makeup artists.

