RACINE — The Downtown Racine Art Walk (DRAW) is scheduled to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, and highlights the vibrant and diverse art community of Downtown Racine.
During DRAW, visitors will be able to meet the artists, get a behind the scenes look at their creative process and see them at work all while enjoying complimentary wine at two pop-up wine bars hosted by Uncorkt. Participating businesses include:
- Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., continues celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Their featured artist for November is Anita Hagen with paintings in various mediums. In addition, the gallery will feature its holiday project with members and six guest artists showcasing wearables and holiday gift art including functional wood gifts by Harold Solberg, and jewelry by Toby Iwon-Prioletta, Craig Miller, Nick Omdahl and Henneke Abels.
- Varitay Studios, 410 Main St., invites visitor to have their photo taken with their ring light, a special light setup that has a club-like feel. Varitay Studios, which focuses on "modern beauty," specializes in connected lifestyle portraits, creative business branding and personal empowerment imaging.
- Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St., will feature their latest creations including the launch of their newest Wind Point Lighthouse Winter II photograph in various formats. Also new is their collection of cardinal art.
- Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., creates one-of-a-kind jewelry and sells an extensive collection of unusual gemstones in every color and shape.
- Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St., will have live throwing demonstrations from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. Its art sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. features museum quality pieces donated by working artists. Hundreds of additional pieces donated by collectors will also be available. Art sale proceeds help support RAM's exhibition and education programs.
- Dimples Fine Imports, 416 Main St., will be hosting "Arranged: Flowers with Lynda Lowry" offering handmade wreaths that combine fresh, dried and plant materials for a modern aesthetic.
- At Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., artists and co-owners Daniel Sviland and Amanda Paffrath will create holiday gifts in their glass-blowing studio. Sviland will create Venetian style blown glass ornaments while Paffrath plays with color to create her signature drinking glasses.
- Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., will feature one-of-a-kind earrings with precious metals, Mokume-Gane and gemstones, as well as releasing the 2019 limited edition pendant (only 19 of this edition), which is designed and created in their studio.
- Funky Hannah’s, 324 Main St., welcomes visiting artist Leslie Perrino to their workshop space for a trunk show of her latest jewelry. People can watch as she demonstrates the creation of soldered rings for custom earrings. People can pick beads in the shop and watch Perrino create earrings for them.
