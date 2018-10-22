BURLINGTON — Downtown Burlington will host its 29th annual Spooky City event Saturday, Oct. 27.
The day's events kick off with spooky crafts like Halloween face painting, pumpkin decorating and family activities at 9:30 a.m.
Safe trick-or-treating will be available as Downtown businesses hand out treats to costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last. World yo-yo champion Mark Hayward will provide live street entertainment.
Free tractor hayrides that circle the Downtown area will begin at 10 a.m.
A Costume Parade for children will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., will host a free showing of "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" at 12:30 p.m. Free advance tickets will be available beginning at noon Oct. 25 at McDonald’s, 240 E. Jefferson St. (limit four tickets per family). Any remaining available seats will be released at showtime. Plaza Theater will also show "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 10 p.m. for adults.
People can snap photos of their favorite costume or decoration during the event and submit them on the Spooky City Facebook page for a chance to win prizes.
