RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., is featuring a new exhibit of door photographs by Carol Hansen and Brad Jaeck Sept. 6-18. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, during First Fridays.
Doors come in varying colors and designs with many unique features. They are the gateway to the home or business creating a welcoming entrance for visitors. Photographic Design welcomes the public to view the exhibit and vote for their favorite door.
Hours are by appointment by calling 262-633-9899 or email photodesign@tds.net.
