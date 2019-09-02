{{featured_button_text}}
Hansen photo

"Burano, Italy Door" by Carol Hansen.

RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., is featuring a new exhibit of door photographs by Carol Hansen and Brad Jaeck Sept. 6-18. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, during First Fridays.

Doors come in varying colors and designs with many unique features. They are the gateway to the home or business creating a welcoming entrance for visitors. Photographic Design welcomes the public to view the exhibit and vote for their favorite door.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Hours are by appointment by calling 262-633-9899 or email photodesign@tds.net.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments