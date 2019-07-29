RACINE — The fourth annual Dog Days of Summer fundraiser for Chrissy’s K9 Kastle, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.
Live music will be provided by Rat Fink and Atomic Punk. Attendees are invited to visit the outdoor pup tent to meet dogs available for adoption. Funds generated through a prize raffle and 50/50 raffle will be used to rescue kill shelter dogs in the United States, and provide veterinary care before being matched with their adoptive families. Raffle prizes have been donated by business sponsors and individuals.
Admission is $5. A portion of the proceeds from food and beer sales will be donated to the organization.
