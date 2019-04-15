Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The sixth installment of Family Power Music Presents, an all-ages event, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

Featuring diversity in the performing arts, performers include Babygzus (hip-hop emcee/spoken word poet); Celese and Grace Salas (singers/guitarists); ALPS (synth/pop); and Nick Ramsey & The Family (poetic funk).

The $10 admission fee includes one free craft drink (soda or beer).

