RACINE — Elvis Presley entertainer John Van Thiel will present a St. Patrick's Day dinner concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
“An Elvis Pot 'O Gold” is the first of four concerts in a dinner series. Van Thiel will perform a cavalcade of more than 50 of Presley's greatest gold-record hits including "Don't Be Cruel" and "Danny Boy."
The dinner is a St. Patrick’s Day buffet dinner of corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes and carrots, seasoned baked chicken, Italian-style potato wedges, Italian salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets cost $46. Reservations are required by March 13.
Other concerts in the series are “Memphis, Elvis Style,” June 8; “An Elvis Island Beach Party II,” Sept. 7, and “Elvis’ Wonderful World of Christmas,” Dec. 7. Season tickets cost $174 until March 13. For tickets, go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
