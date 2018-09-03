RACINE — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present "Elvis Island Beach Party," a dinner show celebrating the Elvis Presley's Hawaiian connections, Saturday, Sept. 8, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m.
In this special presentation in the “Dinner with Elvis” series, Van Thiel will reprise those movie and concert performances. Joining him will be dancers from the Hale O Malo Poynesian Revue, Wisconsin’s only Hawaiian-owned production company, to bring the audience the music and pageantry of Presley in paradise. Music includes “Blue Hawaii” and “Aloha from Hawaii.” Hawaiian attire is encouraged.
The dinner menu is baked cod, baked chicken, parsley potatoes, rice pilaf, wedding salad, green beans, bread and butter, coffee, tea, milk and an island dessert.
Tickets cost $48. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
