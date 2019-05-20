RACINE — Elvis Presley entertainer John Van Thiel will take a panoramic look at the songs Presley recorded in his hometown in “Memphis, Elvis Style,” a dinner show to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
Presley and Memphis have been synonymous since the shy-boy-turned king changed popular music forever the world over. While the bulk of his music was recorded at studios elsewhere in the country, it was behind Memphis microphones that Presley did some of his best work.
Van Thiel will perform more than 50 songs from Presley’s earliest days at Sun Records to his final recording sessions made at his home, Graceland. In addition to reprising Presley’s revolutionary rockabilly roots, Van Thiel will showcase selections from his later studio and live concert recordings made in Memphis.
Among the highlights will be songs from the highly acclaimed American Sound sessions of 50 years ago in 1969, when Presley reenergized his career and rose to the top of the charts once again after a decade of moviemaking. From his first record to his last, this concert will include both well-known classics and under-appreciated gems.
A southern-style buffet dinner will be served featuring barbecued baby back pork ribs, broasted chicken, baked chicken, cheese ravioli, cheese and bacon mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, fresh bread, beverage and ice cream sundaes for dessert.
Tickets cost $46 and must be reserved by June 5. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
