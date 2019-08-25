{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — Elvis Presley entertainer John Van Thiel will present an “Elvis Island Beach Party II,” a dinner show celebrating Presley’s Hawaiian connections, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Presley’s love affair with Hawaii and its people began with his first visit to the Islands in 1957. He returned many times to vacation, make three movies and perform — most notably in an historic 1973 concert that was the first to be broadcast worldwide by satellite.

Van Thiel will bring to life these movie and concert performances, singing such songs as “Blue Hawaii,” “Ku-u-ipo,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Hawaiian Sunset” and “Rock-a-Hula.” He will also reprise nearly the entire “Aloha from Hawaii” televised concert, performing songs from when the Presley was in his prime. Joining Van Thiel will be the Polynesian dancers of Hale O Malo, Wisconsin’s only Hawaiian-owned production company, who will add an authentic island flare to this pageantry of Presley in paradise. Hawaiian attire is encouraged and all ages are invited.

A buffet dinner will be served featuring baked cod, baked chicken, parsley potatoes, wild rice, wedding salad, green beans, bread and butter, coffee, tea and milk, followed by an island dessert.

Tickets cost $49 and reservations are required by Sept. 4. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.

