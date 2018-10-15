Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., will host its seventh annual Wedding Showcase from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

The event offers the chance to learn about DeKoven’s wedding facilities and to meet with more than 20 area vendors including caterers, photographers, DJs, officiants and florists. Attendees can learn about the latest trends in wedding celebrations, sample complimentary food and wine, and take home door prizes and new wedding day ideas.

Admission is $3 or a nonperishable food donation for the Racine Hospitality Center. There is no fee for brides and grooms.

