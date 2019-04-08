Try 3 months for $3
RACINE — Limited tickets remain for the final performance of the 18th season of Jean’s Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, with De La Buena at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of the Latin music of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions. Growing from a trio into a powerful 10-piece over the last six years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of afro-Cuban and Latin jazz.

Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $5 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

