RACINE — Racine Dairy Statesmen Barbershop Chorus will present a Fall Concert and Luncheon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.
The concert will feature the unique sound of four-part acapella singing. Special guest will be Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel. There will also be a luncheon.
This chorus has been entertaining the Racine are for more than 75 years.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at JC’s Muffler and Sew ‘N Save, or by calling 262-930-6318 or 262-498-9955.
