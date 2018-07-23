RACINE — Visioning a Greater Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. will host a free Cultural Kids event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, during Saturday Sounds on the Square at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets (weather permitting).
The event will provide games, art making, activities, tours and more for children.
Participating organizations include:
- Racine Art Museum — Engage in an animal art-making experience with RAM on the Road, Wustum on Wheels and take a tour of RAM with reduced admission.
- Racine Heritage Museum — Take part in the Artifact Adventure program and activity.
- Sweat-Move — Watch live dance performances by the first competitive Hip Hop Dance Crew in Racine for grades one to 12.
- Racine Public Library — Get your name written in Japanese calligraphy by Kieko Skow, craft a project and sign up for a library card.
- Main Gallery — Explore the artistic creations of Racine teens participating in this program, provided by the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
- Racine Theatre Guild — Enjoy some hands-on theater fun with a surprise visitor.
Visioning a Greater Racine will also offer free pop-up play from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with ping pong, bag toss, a giant chess board and more.
The event is sponsored and organized by the Visioning a Greater Racine’s Culture and Recreation WAVE Team.
