BURLINGTON — A Crystal Ball is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and dancing. Black tie attire is optional. The honorary chairperson is Melanie Smith, and Community Leadership Award recipient Patricia J. Spiegelhoff will be recognized for her contributions.
Tickets cost $125 or $1,500 for a table of 10. Go to give.aurora.org/crystalball.
The evening will fund a comprehensive childhood obesity program at Aurora Medical Center Burlington through the Aurora Health Care Foundation.
