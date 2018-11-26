Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A holiday fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.

It will feature a selection of wines and craft beer for tasting and purchase, hot and cold appetizers and holiday cookies. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, as well as a cash bar.

The evening will also feature music by the Pat Crawford Jazz Quintet and a silent auction. A guided tour of the "haunted" mansion will be available for $5.

Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 at the door (includes eight beer/wine sampling tickets). To purchase advance tickets, go to http://Caledoniaconservancy.org.

