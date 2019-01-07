CALEDONIA — Two fundraising concerts are scheduled to be held to support the musical mission of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. The band works to fund scholarships, grants and clinics at its upcoming Woodyfest events.
The first concert is scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.
The evening begins with the young musicians of the UW-Milwaukee Youth Jazz Ensemble. The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra then takes the stage, led by saxophonist Curt Hanrahan and brother Warren Hanrahan on drums. Yesterday’s Children finishes the concert with nostalgic flavor.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3924235 or www.mjojazz.com.
Second concert
MJO Brothers and The Sisters of the Sienna Choir is scheduled to present the second concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., in celebration of the release of their CD, "Hip Devotions."
The concert features an evening of traditional jazz with a devotional feel and traditional hymns with a jazz flavor. MJO Brothers and The Sisters of the Sienna Choir will join forces to bring their CD to life. MJO Brothers is led by Curt Hanrahan and Warren Hanrahan. The combo also features Tim Hanrahan on bass, Mitch Shiner on vibes and Steve Lewandowski playing guitar. Sister Peg Gabik conducts the sisters and their joyful harmonies.
"HIP Devotions" is a unique blend of jazz and sacred offerings are designed to lift a person's spirits and fill their heart with joyous swing.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3623553 or at www.mjojazz.com.
There is also a combo ticket option for both concerts for $15. Go to www.mjojazz.com.
