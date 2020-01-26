Concert will benefit 4-year-old with cancer

YORKVILLE — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., will host "Concert for a Cure VI: Rays of Hope for Raelynn" from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 8.

There is a $20 entry fee that includes five free raffle tickets and will feature DJ Benado and '90s Tribute band Everlong. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and prizes. The event is hosted by cancer benefit band Band-Aged and is being held for 4-year-old Raelynn Taggart who has been diagnosed with leukemia.