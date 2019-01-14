Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A fundraising concert is scheduled to be held to support the musical mission of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. The band works to fund scholarships, grants and clinics at its upcoming Woodyfest events.

It will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.

The evening begins with the young musicians of the UW-Milwaukee Youth Jazz Ensemble. The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra then takes the stage, led by saxophonist Curt Hanrahan and brother Warren Hanrahan on drums. Yesterday’s Children finishes the concert with nostalgic flavor.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3924235 or www.mjojazz.com.

Another concert scheduled for Jan. 21 at the Siena Center has been cancelled.

