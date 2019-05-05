KENOSHA — Instrumental music students at Carthage College will present a concert of music that explores the balancing of environmental and industrial concerns in contemporary society at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Selections will range from the very traditional to highly experimental in nature, but all focusing on how to make the “best of all possible worlds.”
Both Concert Band and Wind Orchestra will perform, as well as a special selection for senior members of both ensembles.
Christopher Marshall’s “Rust Belt” is the featured work of the Wind Orchestra that includes trumpet soloists Kevin Natoli and Jacinda Ripley, recent graduates of Northwestern University’s Beinen School of Music master’s program. “Rust Belt” was written by Marshall, referring to the region of the United States facing economic, population and environmental issues stemming from the closing of factories and a once powerful industrial sector, such as Kenosha and Racine.
Other music to be performed by the Wind Orchestra includes “Cloud Factory” by Johan de Meij, a programmatic depiction in sound of a seaside industrial site in The Netherlands; “Laurie’s Song” by Aaron Copland and “The Girl in 14G” by Janinie Tesori — two selections that describe moving into a big new world and making the most of it; and music of a similar context taken from Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” — “Make our Garden Grow” and “Best of All Possible Worlds.”
Selections by the Concert Band are from the large-scale “Pageants” held in London during the early 20th century to celebrate a re-written history of the English Empire through staged outdoor scenarios, accompanied by music. Music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst and Frank Bridge, including a rarely performed “Funeral March” by Vaughan Williams using themes from his "Ninth Symphony," will be heard.
Completing the Concert Band program will be “Rock Music” from composer Alex Shapiro that incorporates a recorded “soundscape” within the musical texture, as well as the sounds of rocks struck together. Shapiro’s music depicts glacial movement, including their splitting or “calving” to form an iceberg.
There is no admission fee. Doors open at 7 p.m.
