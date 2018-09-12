RACINE — The Belle City Ensemble will present the concert, "Two Roads Converged," at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
This free, 90-minute program features the marriage of classic American poetry with the music of American composers. The featured major work, "Frostiana," by Randall Thompson, is a choral setting of seven poems by Robert Frost. This idyllic cycle of songs is couched in a program highlighting poetry of Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson and Langston Hughes, among others. The prominent composers featured in the program include the foundational African-American composer William Grant Still, Lori Laitman and the under-performed Jewish-American William Schuman.
