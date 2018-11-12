CALEDONIA — MJO Brothers and The Sisters of the Sienna Choir is scheduled to present a concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., in celebration of the release of their CD, "HIP Devotions."
The concert is billed as an evening of traditional jazz with a devotional feel and traditional hymns with a jazz flavor. MJO Brothers and The Sisters of the Sienna Choir will join forces to bring their CD to life. MJO Brothers is led by saxophonist Curt Hanrahan and brother Warren Hanrahan on drums. The combo also features Tim Hanrahan on bass, Mitch Shiner on vibes and Jay Mollerskov playing guitar. Sister Peg Gabik conducts the sisters and their joyful harmonies.
"HIP Devotions" is a unique blend of jazz and sacred offerings designed to lift a person's spirits and fill their heart with joyous swing.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3623553, or at www.mjojazz.com.
This event is a fundraiser for the musical mission of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. The band works to fund scholarships, grants, and clinics at their upcoming Woodyfest events.
