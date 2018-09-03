RACINE — The Racine Mirror Newspaper, along with the Blood Center of Wisconsin and the National Kidney Foundation, will host an event at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., to bring awareness, educate and celebrate organ and blood donations, and The Racine Mirror's 10-year anniversary.
The event will feature a Wisconsin Blood Center video/presentation and question and answer panel.
Gospel recording artists Vickie Winans, Anita Wilson, Bryan Poppins, Janie Boston and Joshua Troop will perform.
Tickets cost $30 and in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets cost $50 and include early admission at 4 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, The Racine Mirror Newspaper or the Insider Racine Newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.