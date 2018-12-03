Try 1 month for 99¢

STURTEVANT — The Community Tree Lighting with Santa is scheduled to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

The tree lighting will take place at approximately 5 p.m. in front of the fire station on Village Hall Campus. The hall will be opened at 5:30 p.m. for family activities and snacks, children's crafts, cookie decorating, popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, kringle, walking tacos and pictures. The Case High School Carolers will sing and a basket raffle fundraiser will be held. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5.

Proceeds will fund family events in the village.

