KENOSHA — To mark Community Foundation week, the Kenosha Community Foundation presents a free double bill of music at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
The evening will feature by the Kenosha-based band, The Oscillators, and modern jazz by a trio of professionals.
The Oscillators will perform a mini-concert that will feature the premiere of a new work composed by Emily Joy Sullivan, a composer, choir director and educator from Buffalo, N.Y. Sullivan, a participant in the Fresh Inc. Music Festival at UW-Parkside this past June, was commissioned by the foundation to create the new work specifically for The Oscillators, a seven-piece progressive-alternative folk group. For more, go to wearetheoscillators.com.
The modern jazz trio features Russ Johnson on trumpet, Max Johnson on bass and Tim Daisy on drums. Johnson, a music professor at UW-Parkside, has worked closely with the foundation over the past four years to establish UW-Parkside Jazz Week which takes place each spring.
