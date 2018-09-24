RACINE — The 14th season of Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series opens with the premier of a new one-man show, Pat Hazell’s Permanent Record, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The series will feature national and local comedians.
From the creator of The Wonder Bread Years, A Kodachrome Christmas, and The Good Humor Men comes a one-man show that reveals evidence of a misspent youth. Back in the day, a permanent record held all the secrets that could dramatically impact your future. Now with Facebook, social media and the advent of fake news, no one seems to care about the truth or what people have done.
“Seinfeld” writer Pat Hazell exposes his own sordid past in this confessional night of comedy. From his early addiction to card tricks (up to three packs a day), to his recent divorce living happily ever after, Hazell opens the vault to all his faults. He may not be able to get another job but he has successfully widened memory lane into a four lane highway moving at 75 miles an hour. A modern history lesson of humanity and hilarity.
The series continues with these performers:
- Tony Deyo — Comedy Road Trip, Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Tony Deyo is a stand-up comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. In 2013, he made his late night television debut on “Conan.” Within a year, he had added appearances on other TV shows. His latest album, “Comedy Road Trip,” landed on the “Billboard Magazine” comedy chart, and debuted as the number one selling stand-up album on iTunes.
- Andy Hendrickson — Underachiever, Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Seventeen-year comedy veteran Andy Hendrickson has made TV appearances on “David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Last Comic Standing.” He has a conversational delivery that draws on real life experiences based on family, work, and relationships.
- ComedySportz, Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. ComedySportz isn’t about sports, it’s comedy played as a sport. It is an all improvisation, all suggestion-based comedy show for all ages. Two teams of “actletes” get suggestions from the audience, create scenes onstage, and compete for audience laughs. A referee keeps things moving and calls fouls if an actlete steps beyond the boundaries of good taste. No two shows are ever alike.
Season tickets are $56 for adults, $50 for seniors 62 and older and $40 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.