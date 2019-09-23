{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series returns for its 15th season when it opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with Dobie Maxwell and Steve DeClark.

A show about “growing up in the 70s and how times have changed,” Maxwell and DeClark have local ties and quick wit to tickle everyone’s funny bone. Originally from Milwaukee, Maxwell is one of the top touring standup comics in North America. He has been seen on “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson and his knack for saying what a lot of people think has kept him constantly booked from coast to coast.

DeClark is from Milwaukee and has been doing standup comedy for decades. He has been seen on Comedy Central and in the film “The Borrower.” He starred and wrote the comedy play “Trying to Live Happily Ever After” with Jane Matenaer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The season continues with these 8 p.m. shows:

  • Nov. 9 — Even More Holiday Tales with John McGivern
  • Feb. 1 — Moody McCarthy featuring Dan Wilbur
  • March 14 — ComedySportz

Season tickets cost $56 for adults, $50 for seniors 62 and older and $40 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets cost $18, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. John McGivern’s tickets are $23, $21 for seniors and $18 for students. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments