YORKVILLE — The Mike Toomey Christmas Special will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
This comedy show will feature performances by Tim Baker, Tim Cavanagh, Kevin MacDougall and Mike Toomey.
A prize will be given for the person wearing the most hideous Christmas sweater.
Ticket cost $20 and $25. Go to www.rte20.com.
