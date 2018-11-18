Try 1 month for $3
YORKVILLE — The Mike Toomey Christmas Special will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

This comedy show will feature performances by Tim Baker, Tim Cavanagh, Kevin MacDougall and Mike Toomey.

A prize will be given for the person wearing the most hideous Christmas sweater.

Ticket cost $20 and $25. Go to www.rte20.com.

