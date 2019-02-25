RACINE — Color for a Cause, an event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations, is scheduled to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
During the event, local organizations are provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. The public helps an organization by coloring on their mural and then shopping on behalf of its cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points. The winning mural design is determined by local guest judges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.