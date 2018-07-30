RACINE — The Outdoor Movies in the Parks series, hosted by Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, concludes with a showing of “Coco” Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Douglas Park, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
Families are encouraged to pack up their lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments and head to the park for games, activities and an evening of watching a blockbuster family movie at no charge.
The movies starts at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, and runs approximately 90 minutes. It is recommended that families bring insect repellent. Pets are not allowed.
