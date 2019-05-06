Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE — Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter will host a Wheels Against Child Abuse Classic Car & Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The show is for models from 1989 and older. Costs are $10 for cars and $5 for bikes. Car classes are muscle, hot rod, custom, truck and original/factory. Bike classes are chopper, antique and custom.

The event will include live music, a bloody Mary bar and raffles. There is no fee for spectators.

