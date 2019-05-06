YORKVILLE — Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter will host a Wheels Against Child Abuse Classic Car & Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The show is for models from 1989 and older. Costs are $10 for cars and $5 for bikes. Car classes are muscle, hot rod, custom, truck and original/factory. Bike classes are chopper, antique and custom.
The event will include live music, a bloody Mary bar and raffles. There is no fee for spectators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.