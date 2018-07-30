RACINE — Three churches are again partnering to host a block party in celebration of National Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, on the 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street.
This is the fifth year that St. John Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and New Life Christian Fellowship Church have joined with local law enforcement to help neighbors get acquainted and make the neighborhood safer. The block will be closed to traffic at 4 p.m.
A potluck dinner will be served at 4:30 pm. Neighbors are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. St. John’s playground at Wisconsin and Kewaunee streets will be open for play. Tours of the churches and other activities will be offered.
