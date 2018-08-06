DOVER — St. Mary Catholic Church, 23209 Church Road, will hold its annual Pork Chop Dinner and Auctions at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.
The day begins with garden tractor and four-wheel pulls. Children’s activities begin at 11:30 a.m. with games, a petting zoo and bouncy house. There will also be a children’s tractor pedal pull, with sign up at 1 p.m.
The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. with Bob Hagemann Auction Service. There will be antiques, and new and slightly used items. Live music will follow the auction.
A silent auction, bake sale, farmers market and raffle will also be held. The pie auction begins at 1:30 p.m. People are invited to take part in the Antique Tractor Show.
The pork chop dinner will be served from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, cost $13 for two pork chops or $11 for one pork chop. Carryouts will be available, as well as other food, soda and beer.
