RAYMOND — Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, will hold its first Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on the church grounds. There is no admission fee.
The event will include free lunch, a bounce house, petting zoo, health screenings, and games and prizes. There will be a demonstration by the Racine County Sheriff's K-9 Unit and the Raymond Fire Department will have a truck on display.
