UNION GROVE — A Christmas open house will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The church will host the Union Grove High School Dickens Christmas Carolers, the Union Grove Jazz Band, Hims of Harmony, Rick the Magician.
Gingerbread house, cookie and ornament decorating will be available for children in the lower level. A holiday movie and snacks will also be provided.
A silent auction featuring baskets and local business gift cards will be available to support the church's mission in the community. The second annual pie auction is also scheduled. Popcorn, hot dogs, soda, water and chips are provided. There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.