Try 1 month for 99¢

UNION GROVE — A Christmas open house will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The church will host the Union Grove High School Dickens Christmas Carolers, the Union Grove Jazz Band, Hims of Harmony, Rick the Magician.

Gingerbread house, cookie and ornament decorating will be available for children in the lower level. A holiday movie and snacks will also be provided.

A silent auction featuring baskets and local business gift cards will be available to support the church's mission in the community. The second annual pie auction is also scheduled. Popcorn, hot dogs, soda, water and chips are provided. There is no admission fee.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments