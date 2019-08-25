{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Cars & Christ Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Greater Grace Temple, 522 N. Memorial Drive.

People are invited to show their antique and specialty cars. Owners of the top three cars with the most votes will receive an award. There will be food and family entertainment.

For more information, call 262-634-6246.

