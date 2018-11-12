EAST TROY — Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum will run Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 24-Dec. 16.
These family-friendly rides take passengers from the East Troy Depot at 2002 Church St. to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer and back. The rides are just under two hours and they include Christmas carols on the trains and hot chocolate and cookies at the Elegant Farmer, where kids can visit with Santa and have their photos taken. The historic railroad cars are heated.
“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and kids will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” according to Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “The depot should also be warmer this year since we installed new doors that will keep the wind and cold outside.”
Trains will depart at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $18.50 for adults, $16 for children ages 3-14 and $8 for toddlers on a parent’s lap. Advance reservations are required by going to www.easttroyrr.org/christmas-train. For more information, go to www.easttroyrr.org or call 262.642.3263.
