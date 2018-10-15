RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s second Signature Spotlight concert of the season, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas,” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year while singing glad tidings of joy in a RTG holiday concert. Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by Signature musicians and performers. The festive, holiday show takes the stage Dec. 22.
The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring volunteer musicians and singers, plus school choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of signers and audience members. A Spotlight Star, a talented student in high school, will also be featured during each concert.
Spotlight Star auditions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. are open to any incoming freshman through senior attending high school in the area. Selected soloist auditions, open to anyone 18 and older, will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn music on their own with only a few coaching sessions.
Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a half-hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing 30 to 60 seconds of a prepared song in the concert’s style. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
