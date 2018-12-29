KENOSHA — The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is lavishly decorated for the period in celebration of Christmas. The former home of Sen. Charles Durkee was built in the 1860s and is decorated for the holiday season by volunteers. “Woodland Birds & Berries” is the theme this year.
Scheduled holiday hours are 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 13. There is no admission fee.
For more information or to check on weather cancellations, call 262-925-8040 or go to www.kempercenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.