RACINE — Tours of three historic mansions will be featured in an event called Christmas at the Mansions from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 21-Dec. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Visitors will tour the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.; The Christmas House, 116 10th St., and Lochnaiar Inn, 1121 Lake Ave.

Each event will feature a raffle, baked goods, and food trucks and lights in the park.

Tickets cost $15.

The event is a fundraiser for Shriner's Hospital, Safe Haven, and Faith, Hope & Love.

