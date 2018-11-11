RACINE — Tours of three historic mansions will be featured in an event called Christmas at the Mansions from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 21-Dec. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Visitors will tour the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.; The Christmas House, 116 10th St., and Lochnaiar Inn, 1121 Lake Ave.
Each event will feature a raffle, baked goods, and food trucks and lights in the park.
Tickets cost $15.
The event is a fundraiser for Shriner's Hospital, Safe Haven, and Faith, Hope & Love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.